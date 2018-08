Atlanta’s own Jagged Edge will be performing in October as part of Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def 25th Anniversary Cultural Curren$y Tour. V-103 recently welcomed the four-man R&B group to our studios to tell fans what they can expect from the super-ATL concert.

Video of Laughing, Joking and Talking So So Def 25 with Jagged Edge at V-103