Jermaine Dupri Curated Playlist "So So Def 25" Released

New York, NY June 11, 2018– Sony Music’s Certified Classics, Legacy Recording’s division for the celebration of Sony Music’s Hip Hop and R&B catalogue releases the Jermaine Dupri curated playlist So So Def 25 to celebrate the iconic Atlanta-based hip-hop label So So Def’s 25th anniversary.

The Jermaine Dupri curated playlist includes several So So Def classics including Kris Kross’ Jump, Da Brat’s Funkdafied, Xscape’s Just Kickin’ It, Jagged Edge’s Where the Party at (feat. Nelly), Bow Wow’s Like You, Young Bloodz’s Damn! (feat. Lil’ John) (Radio Mix), Dupri’s own Welcome to Atlanta (Remix feat. Diddy, Murphy Lee, Snoop Dogg & Ludacris) and Money Aint A Thang (feat. Jay-Z) as well as several others. On Friday, June 15th Jagged Edge’s Let’s Get Married (Reception Remix) (feat. Kanye West) and Da Brat’s Da B Side (with Notorious B.I.G.) (Explicit Version) will be added to the playlist and available commercially at all DSPs for the first time.

Click HERE to stream the playlist!

“It feels amazing to be able to release this much great music and be the person responsible for it. Now the real work begins for the next 25 years and beyond to guarantee that Hip-Hop and R&B are treated with the utmost respect and preserved. Every outlet, radio station, award show and entity in the entertainment industry is responsible to ensure this music (past and present) lives on forever.” Says Jermaine Dupri.

Additionally, Jermaine Dupri is going to be the second hip-hop artist ever to be inducted and honored at the 2018 annual Songwriters Hall of Fame. Additional inductees include Bill Anderson, Steve Dorff, Alan Jackson, Robert “Kool” Bell, Ronald Bell, George Brown & James “JT” Taylor p/k/a “Kool & The Gang,” John Mellencamp and Allee Willis. The star-studded induction event is slated for Thursday, June 14th at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

As part of the 25th Anniversary, the So So Def Family will be hitting the road when AEG presents the So So Def 25 Tour in October! The tour will have stops Atlanta, Washington DC, New York, Newark, Charlotte and Los Angeles with more cities and on sale dates for tickets to be announced in the coming weeks. Check out www.Global14.com for all of the latest So So Def 25 updates.