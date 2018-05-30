Kendrick Lamar Accepts Pulitzer Prize

Kendrick Lamar accepted his 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Music on Wednesday (May 30) in a ceremony held at Columbia University in New York.

Lamar, who won the award for his album DAMN., is the first rapper to win the award. In fact, DAMN. is the first piece of non-classical or jazz music to win a Pulitzer prize in this category.

Kendrick even received a standing ovation during the ceremony, according to reports.



“It’s an honor," he said during his acceptance speech. "Been writing my whole life, so to get this type of recognition, it’s beautiful.”The prize committee also had high praise for the album.

"(DAMN. is a) virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life," the Pulitzer Prize committee said.



The album won multiple GRAMMY awards earlier this year, including Best Rap Album.



Congrats, Kendrick!