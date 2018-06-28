Kris Jenner Offers to be Cardi B’s Midwife

Cardi B is due to give birth to her first child any day now, and one celebrity is offering to assist with the birth.



Kris Jenner took to Instagram offering to be Cardi B’s midwife earlier this week.



Kris made the comments on an Instagram video showing Cardi dancing around:



“Wait can I be the midwife?? Just thinking this through,” Jenner wrote in a comment to the video above.That would be pretty cool, but is Kris actually qualified for the job? Probably not.We actually learned earlier this week that Cardi secretly married Migos rapper Offset back in September If Kris can’t be the midwife for the birth, she could consider sending a gift to the new mamma. Some details about the registry leaked earlier this week . The boujee list includes a $2,800 bassinet.