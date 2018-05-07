LOOK: 15 Must See Photos from the 2018 Met Gala
We've got everyone from Katy Perry to Jared Leto to Cardi B & More!
Fashion’s biggest night did NOT disappoint us once again this year. Yes, we’ve look at the best (and worst) outfits from tonight’s Met Gala in New York City.
The charity event, which is held on the first Monday of May every year, brings out all of the stars as they show off their runway looks. This year’s theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”
From musicians like Katy Perry and Jared Leto to Hollywood stars like Sarah Jessica Parker and Frances McDormand, we have rounded up 15 images from the red carpet that EVERYONE is going to be talking about at work tomorrow!
Here they are:
Katy Perry:
Janelle Monáe:
Jennifer Lopez:
Alessandro Michele, Lana Del Rey and Jared Leto:
Frances McDormand:
Rihanna:
George & Amal Clooney:
Kris Jenner:
Cardi B:
Sarah Jessica Parker & Andy Cohen:
Ariana Grande:
Madonna:
Rita Ora:
Donald Glover (Childish Gambino):
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner: