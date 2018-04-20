WATCH: Shaggy, Sting, Leon Bridges & More Do #1Thing to Help the Environment

Happy Earth Day (April 22)! We decided to celebrate Mother Earth's big day by rounding up some of the biggest names in music.

We asked Leon Bridges, Shaggy, Sting, Meghan Trainor, Backstreet Boys, Troye Sivan, and Leon Bridges about how they are helping the planet. So what is the #1Thing they're each doing for the environment? Watch here:



"Be a little more gentle to the planet," Shaggy says. That's great advice!

What if we all were "more gentle" with our planet? Wouldn't the world be a better place if we all just did #1Thing each day to protect our planet?

