A Celebration Of Life Honors Kobe & Gianna Bryant

The public celebration of the life of Kobe and Gianna Bryant took place yesterday afternoon in front of 20,000 attendees at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. During the star studded affair, Beyonce opened up the celebration with her songs Halo and XO:

Vanessa Bryant spoke for the first time publicly honoring her daughter and Kobe by sharing a softer and family focused side of the Black Mamba. She even shared he purchased the famed blue dress from the film The Notebook. “He said it was because it was the scene when Allie comes back to Noah. We had hoped to grow old together like the movie. We really had an amazing love story.”

Late Night host Jimmy Kimmel led the ceremony that included musical renditions by Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera.

Michael Jordan broke down his relationship with Kobe as his older brother, and Shaq added some humor by pledging support to his family, but not passing on his terrible free throw shooting.

Other stars in the arena to pay their respects: LL Cool J, Magic Johnson, Dwyane Wade, Steph Curry, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Bill Russell, James Harden, and more NBA stars of the past and present.

All proceeds generated by the public celebration will benefit Kobe’s Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation geared towards youth sports.