Tom Brady Shocks Patriot Fans With Announcement

​After 6 Super Bowl titles, 3 MVPS, and 20 years with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady will be moving on to another team this offseason.

March 17, 2020
​After 6 Super Bowl titles, 3 MVPS, and 20 years with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady will be moving on to another team this offseason. At 42 years old, he shared a note on social media this morning announcing that he's moving one. 

 

 

Unfortunately, one of his greatest achievements came at the expense of the Atlanta Falcons, coming back from a 28-3 deficit at halftime to win Super Bowl LI 34-28.  Now that Tom Brady has confirmed he's moving on, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers appear to be front runners to acquire his services and a championship pedigree.  His now-former Head Coach and future Hall of Fame coach of the Patriots,

Bill Belichick shared a statement about Tom Brady moving on:

"Sometimes in life, it takes some time to pass before truly appreciating something or someone but that has not been the case with Tom. He is a special person and the greatest quarterback of all-time."​

Tom Brady will now move on and Belichick and the Patriots face the reality that their dynasty has ended. 

