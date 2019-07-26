Atlanta Falcons CB Oliver: Looking to improve on 'inconsistent' rookie year

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver will step into a starting role alongside Desmond Trufant in his second year in the league. He sat down with our brother station, 92.9 The Game to talk about it.

The Falcons moved on from two veteran cornerbacks in the offseason with Robert Alford signing with the Arizona Cardinals and Brian Poole with the New York Jets. But for Oliver, he doesn't feel any extra pressure.

"There's a little bit of pressure that comes with any professional sport," Oliver said. "The pressure's not really something I worry about too much. I mean, I'm out there with my brothers, my team. We just want to ball. It's all fun after that."

Oliver, a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, saw 22% of the defensive snaps last season and has a chance to prove himself in that starting role. How does he evaluate his first year in the league?

"I felt like it was up-and-down kind of like the whole season was for our team in general," Oliver told Andy and Randy of the Midday Show. "We couldn't really get consistent. That was just kind of the tale of the tape at the end of the year."