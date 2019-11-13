Colin Kaepernick Open Work Out For NFL Teams On Saturday In Atlanta

​Colin Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since kneeling in 2016 and may finally get a legit shot in returning!

The NFL, which typically stays out of matters directly regarding player employment, is staging a workout in Atlanta this Saturday for teams to check him out and get an interview! Saturday is an odd choice as most coaches and upper management are preparing for Sunday’s games. It’s been reported that this was a take it or leave it offer from the NFL. Several teams have reportedly inquired about his availability.

Even if the NFL is staging this workout to protect themselves from more scrutiny, or another collusion payout to Kaepernick, this could still work out in his favor!

There are several NFL teams in need of solid quarterback play including the Carolina Panthers who signed Kaepernick’s former 49ers teammate and fellow kneeler Eric Reid.

I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) November 13, 2019

At 32 years old and three years out of the league, time is running out for Kaepernick to get back onto the field. He’s already been active in his goal of bringing awareness to racial inequalities in the US, hopefully his Saturday workout in Atlanta leads to him showing that you can stand for a cause and still stand to keep your employment.