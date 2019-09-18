Drew Brees Out For Weeks + More Quarterbacks Dropping Like Flies!

The NFL has quarterbacks dropping like flies and one that the Atlanta Falcons don't have to worry about will be Drew Brees! BUT, he isn't the only one that will be missing from a few games. Meanwhile, Colin Kaepernick hasn't played since 2016 and it's STILL not looking like he will be picked up any time soon. Watch the full JR Sport Brief for more details.

Download the RADIO.COM app to listen to JR weekdays from 6 am-10 am on The Morning Culture with Frank Ski and Jade Novah. Make sure you make us one of your favorites so that you can stay updated with what's happening on V-103!