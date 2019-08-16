Is Jay-Z Planning To Get Colin Kaepernick Back Into The NFL?

Jay-Z and the NFL have teamed up!! Roc Nation Sports will work with the NFL on live music strategies like the Super Bowl and the league’s social activism campaign Inspire Change. Jay originally spits these lyrics on Apesh*t: "I said no to the Super Bowl/ You need me, I don't need you/ Every night we in the endzone/ Tell the NFL we in stadiums too."

Jay-Z now says the “NFL has a big platform and were willing to make some changes, that we can do some good.” This is a big move, but Colin Kaepernick still hasn’t played in the NFL since kneeling in 2016 to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

Does Jay-Z's partnership with the NFL include a way to get Colin Kaepernick back in the league in any way?​