JR Sport Brief: Kevin Conner says, "Teams now go back through your social media as far back as High School and before!"

JR, from The Morning Culture, sat down Universal Sports & Entertainment Management President & CEO Kevin Conner to talk football, recruiting and more.

JR brought up the fact that Universal is one-hundred percent African-American owned, and how that sets them apart from most agencies.

Kevin told JR, "Recruiting has changed. Now teams go back through a recruit's social media, as far back as they can go. Looking for derogatory Tweets and posts. That really tells us a lot about a recruit."

That should be a warning for anyone wanting to pursue athletics as a career.

Find out what else he said above!