JR Sport Brief: Kevin Conner says, "Teams now go back through your social media as far back as High School and before!"
August 7, 2019
JR, from The Morning Culture, sat down Universal Sports & Entertainment Management President & CEO Kevin Conner to talk football, recruiting and more.
JR brought up the fact that Universal is one-hundred percent African-American owned, and how that sets them apart from most agencies.
Kevin told JR, "Recruiting has changed. Now teams go back through a recruit's social media, as far back as they can go. Looking for derogatory Tweets and posts. That really tells us a lot about a recruit."
That should be a warning for anyone wanting to pursue athletics as a career.
