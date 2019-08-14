UGA Ranked #1 For The Top Mascot of All Time

Sports Illustrated has just ranked the top college football mascots of all time. We’re talking everything from real animals to furry humans wearing suits and the classic white English Bulldog that represents UGA has been named #1!

The Georgia Bulldogs are on the 10th edition of “UGA,” named UGA X. That hasn’t stopped Sports Illustrated from recognizing UGA’s history dating back to the first edition in 1956 and the customized jersey and care each Bulldog has received since.

The Bulldogs on the field should make another run at the National Title this year led by Jake Fromm! Let’s see if they can trump Clemson to be named the greatest of this coming season.