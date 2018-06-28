When and Where To Celebrate the July 4th Holiday in Atlanta!

Fourth of July Fireworks Displays

Centennial Olympic Park and SunTrust Park illuminate the skies over Downtown Atlanta with vibrant firework displays each Fourth of July. Enjoy food and fun at Centennial Olympic Park, or celebrate with America's Pastime by rooting on the Braves at SunTrust Park.

Peachtree Road Race

Be one of 150,000 spectators cheering on the 60,000 participants in the country's largest road race. The AJC Peachtree Road Race takes place along the course's 10-kilometer route from Peachtree Road at Lenox Square Mall to Piedmont Park.

Georgia Aquarium

7/4/2018

Celebrate Independence Day at Georgia Aquarium on Wednesday, July 4 with unlimited beer and cider samples, classic BBQ dinner, live music, and over 500 aquatic species! Red, White and Brew will be held in our magnificent...

Fourth Ward Historic Park

7/4/2018

In partnership with Old Fourth Ward Business Association, Ponce City Market will host its 2018 Fourth of July celebration "Fireworks in Fourth Ward." Free and open to the public, the community event will be held across...

International Plaza

7/4/2018

The Georgia World Congress Center Authority (GWCCA) is moving its annual Fourth of July Celebration to International Plaza, the green space and surrounding areas located between Georgia World Congress Center Authority,...

Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel

7/4/2018

Celebrate Independence Day with 360-degree views of the Atlanta skyline and city-wide firework displays from 73 stories up! The Westin Peachtree Plaza's Sun Dial restaurant is hosting a party w/ 3 floors of food, drink...

Don't miss the spectacular East Point, Ga., Salute to the Red, White and Blue 4th of July Hometown Celebration on Wednesday, July 4, from 3 to 11 p.m.! This celebration features a fun-filled day for the whole family,...

Concourse Corporate Center Lawn

7/4/2018

The skies above Sandy Springs will sparkle and sizzle as the City hosts its sixth annual Stars and Stripes Celebration fireworks event, Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at the Concourse lawn. Your invited to pack a picnic and...

Fourth of July - Mall of Georgia

July 4, 2018

34 miles NE

Star Spangled Fourth at Mall of Georgia features family-friendly activities and live music at 5 p.m., fireworks at 9:35 p.m., and then a PG movie (The LEGO Batman Movie) in Buford. Free.

Free movies - Atlantic Station

July 5, 12, 19, 2018

(also June)

Atlanta city parks

Watch Movies in Central Park beginning at sundown (usually 8:30 p.m.). It’s best to arrive early with a blanket or lawn chair. Free.

Fourth of July - Marietta

July 4, 2018

19 miles NW

Fourth in the Park features a 10 a.m. parade, arts & crafts booths, food, carnival games, and live music at Marietta Square, followed by fireworks launched from First United Methodist Church at dark. Free.

Fourth of July - Six Flags

July 1 - 4, 2018

(begins June 30)

12.5 miles west

See fireworks every night at dusk during July 4th Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia.

4th of July Celebration at Georgia World Congress Center

Centennial Olympic Park is undergoing renovations, so this year’s festivities are near the Georgia World Congress Center Authority. Make your way to the green field and surrounding spaces between the center, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Philips Arena for live concerts and the fireworks show.

It’s the Stripers versus the Norfolk Tides on July 4. Cheer on your favorite players as you munch on popcorn and hot dogs. There will also be a special jersey auction and postgame fireworks.

7:05 p.m. July 4. $9-$20. Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville. milb.com.

Star-Spangled Spectacular *

Fifth Third Bank Stadium

Kennesaw State University

Kennesaw, Georgia

June 30, 2018

4:00 p.m. Event begins with music and more.

Dark Fireworks

Admission Free

Salute to America *

Downtown Kennesaw

Kennesaw, Georgia

July 3, 2018

6:00 p.m. Food, Live Music by Don’t Look Back–The Boston Experience, etc.

9:30 p.m. Fireworks

July 4th Fireworks and Festival*

Wills Park

1825 Old Milton Parkway

Alpharetta, GA

July 4, 2018

6:00 p.m. Music, Food and Fun

Dark Fireworks

Admission: Free