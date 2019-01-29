‘This is MAGA country’: Empire's Jussie Smollett Attacked in Brutal Hate Crime

January 29, 2019

By Erin Thibeau

Empire star Jussie Smollett was attacked by two Trump supporters in Chicago who "beat him up, put his head in a noose and screamed, 'This is MAGA country,'" TMZ reports.

The 35-year-old actor was grabbing food at a Subway at 2 a.m. on Tuesday. As he left, someone yelled, "Aren't you that f***ot 'Empire' n*****?" Sources tell TMZ that two men in ski masks brutally attacked Smollett, who fought back but suffered a fractured rib. 

Onlookers say the attackers put a rope around Smollett's neck, poured bleach on him, and yelled "This is MAGA country" as they walked away.

Smollett took himself to Northwestern Memorial where he was treated. He is in good condition and left the hospital later Tuesday morning, says the Chicago Police Department, who is investigating the case "as a possible hate crime."

Sources tell The Grape Juice that before the attack, Smollett received a letter with cut-out letters spelling "You will die black f*g." This has not yet been confirmed.

In a statement, GLAAD said it reached out to Fox and Jussie Smollett's team to offer help. 

"Jussie is a true champion for LGBTQ people and is beloved by the community and allies around the world," GLAAD said.

Tags: 
Jussie Smollett
Empire

