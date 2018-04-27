Chance

Kanye Keeps Tweeting + Chance The Rapper Curves Trump!

People Vs. Kanye

April 27, 2018

Kanye's twitter fingers strike again! He has been receiving a lot of backlash since openly  expressing his support for Donald Trump. SOME of Kanye's close friends and collegues came to his defense by saying he isn't experiencing a chemical imbalance for tripping on social media LOL...One of those close friends happened to be Chance The Rapper, who later wished he had swallowed his words. Tune in to Big Tigger's Trending Topics for more details and be sure to watch him live Monday-Friday from 2-6PM at WatchV103.com

