Kanye Keeps Tweeting + Chance The Rapper Curves Trump!

Kanye's twitter fingers strike again! He has been receiving a lot of backlash since openly expressing his support for Donald Trump. SOME of Kanye's close friends and collegues came to his defense by saying he isn't experiencing a chemical imbalance for tripping on social media LOL...One of those close friends happened to be Chance The Rapper, who later wished he had swallowed his words. Tune in to Big Tigger's Trending Topics for more details and be sure to watch him live Monday-Friday from 2-6PM at WatchV103.com