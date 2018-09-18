Katt Williams Bows Down to Tiffany Haddish at the 2018 Emmys in L.A.

After everything that's been said and done following Katt Williams' appearance last Friday on Frank and Wanda In The Morning (and the fallout that followed), it looks like it all came back to love and respect last night at the 2018 Emmy Awards, at least towards Tiffany Haddish.

Last night, during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Katt Williams and Tiffany Haddish both received trophies they'd won a week earlier during the two-night Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Williams won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as "Willie" on the "Alligator Man" episode of the FX television series "Atlanta." Haddish received her award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series after hosting Saturday Night Live on November 11, 2017.

As TMZ reported, and as Haddish predicted, there was nothing negative about the two comedic powerhouse talents meeting up to claim their trophies and be celebrated, especially by each other.

#emmys2018 #success #winners A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish) on Sep 17, 2018 at 6:38pm PDT

We don't know what the future holds, but for today it's a great sign that two entertainers as big as Katt Williams and Tiffany Haddish can still show love to each other, and find room for comedy, despite the drama.

Isn't that how they got their Emmys anyway?