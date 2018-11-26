Are You Already Experiencing Holiday Burnout?

The Holiday season is upon us and, although we just made it through Thanksgiving, many people are already feeling that Holiday Burnout.

Holiday Burnout isn't just a term someone came up with when people are over the Holidays. It is a real thing according to a new study.

Slumber Cloud polled 2000 people and found that 35% of people endure festive burnout before Christmas even arrives. The likely cause for this holiday fatigue is all the stress that comes with this time of year. Traveling to see family, attending holiday parties, decorating, cooking, cleaning, etc can all take a toll on people. Plus, there's the pressure many people face to buy the best gifts for the people on their shopping lists.

Why are so many people in a bad mood around the holidays? The average American will spend 38 hours getting ready for the holidays with about 13 hours alone spent on shopping.

What 10 things contribute to Holiday Burnout?

1. Shopping (65%)

2. Crowds (63%)

3. Long lines (58%)

4. Buying presents (51%)

5. Cooking (48%)

6. Knowing what gifts to buy people (46%)

7. Constantly hearing holiday music (45%)

8. The pressure of making Christmas day special (44%)

9. Constantly seeing holiday commercials on TV (36%)

10. Wrapping presents (34%)

Are you part of the 35% that's over the holidays before they've really even started?