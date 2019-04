TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE NOW for the TYCOON MUSIC FESTIVAL!

Join V-103 and thousands of fans as Kendrick Lamar, Chris Brown, T.I., Trey Songz and more of the biggest artists in music perform LIVE at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood!

More performers will be announced soon, but don't wait -- the event will surely sell out quickly! Get your tickets now from Ticketmaster!

BUY TICKETS HERE