24hrs + Ty Dolla $ign Form 24 Dollas, Drop "Still Down"

July 17, 2018
Kyle McCann
24hrs at the Radio Broadcast Center, sponsored by Sprite, during the 2017 BET Awards on June 24, 2017 in Los Angeles / Ty Dolla $ign attends Stoli Vodka hosts 'Loud And Clear' with Ty Dolla $ign and Megan Ryte at Marquee Club on June 14, 2018 in New York

The collaboration between "What You Like" lyricist 24hrs and "OTW" hitmaker Ty Dolla $ign is already fire... if only for the name: 24 Dollas

The two revealed plans back in May to team up on some new tracks, and today (June 17) we got the first of what should be a handful of bangers from the two.

Take a listen to "Still Down" in the NSFW video below, thanks to our friends  at WORLDSTARHIPHIP:  

Along with the release of "Still Down," 24 also tweeted yesterday that a yet-to-be-titled mixtape is coming as well.  

