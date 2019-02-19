A British Eazy-E Fan Wants a Statue in England... for No Reason

Despite the elected officials in his hometown having "no idea" who late rap pioneer Eazy-E is, Guy Stevens is asking for a statue of the rapper to be erected in the small Sussex town of Newhaven.

Now, as far as we can tell, Eazy-E has zero connection to England, let alone to the small, seaside town of less than 15,000. According to England-based NME, the man's request is likely more of a comment on the town council's perceived wastefulness with taxpayer money. But, regardless... we're here for it.

In celebration of Guy's request, here are four other things we'd like just for the heck of it:

A Busta Rhymes Bust Outside of WalMart

Because who doesn't like getting a little "Dangerous" inside of a WalMart? Right!?!? Also, saying "check out that Busta bust" would be fun.

A New Edition-Themed Cell Phone Charging Station at the Airport

If you want to be "Mr. Telephone Man" while your flight's delayed, you'll want to make sure you're at least above 20%.

A Mase Plaque on the Ceiling of Your Doctor's Office

Because sometimes you go to the doc when, maybe, you don't "Feel So Good." So, why not?

An SWV Mural on the Wall in Front of the Free Weights at Your Gym

If a 15 to 20 foot tall painting of three near-flawless women doesn't motivate you to be the opposite of "Weak," we don't know what will.