Cardi B Gets Emotional Over Upcoming Netflix Talent Show in NSFW Video

Cardi, Chance, and T.I. reveal the surprising emotional toll the show is taking

January 30, 2019
Kyle McCann
Cardi B performs during the 2018 B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash at Allstate Arena on December 8, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

imageSPACE/Sipa USA

Fact: competition can lead to some raw emotions. In a very real Instagram post, Cardi B broke down talking about the filming of her upcoming Netflix show, Rhythm + Flow.

The GRAMMY nominated rapper is linking up with Chance the Rapper and T.I. for the reality competition show focusing on hip-hop. And in the NSFW video Cardi posted to IG last night, she tears up explaining to fans the emotional toll the show is taking on her.

Chance echoed her reaction in the comments section. 

Meanwhile, Netflix has not yet announced when Rhythm + Flow will start streaming. But, the fact that they're taping is a pretty clear sign that it will debut very soon. 

