Cardi B Says She and Offset Have Broken Up

If love even real anymore?

December 5, 2018
Kyle McCann

Wow! Really did not see this coming. Cardi B has apparently announced that she and Offset have broken up.

Related: Cardi B Saying "Okurrr" Is 2018's Most Used GIF

While most of us were sleeping, Cardi took to her instagram overnight to break the news to fans that she and Kulture's daddy had split. The "I Like It" rapper took the high road, saying that no one was to blame and that the two just fell out of love.

View this post on Instagram

There you go..peace and love

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

The announcement comes just days after the couple's adorable Christmas "wrap" battle, and just five months after the birth of their daughter. The rappers secretly wed in October of last year.

Well, while we're devastated, we wish nothing but the best for both Cardi and Offset!

Tags: 
Cardi B
Offset
celebrity gossip

Recent Podcast Audio
University Scholar Served Ten Years Now Reaches Back To Women Still Inside WVEEFM: On-Demand
NCNW Executive Director Janice Mathis talks about Stacey Abrams' Campaign for Governor WVEEFM: On-Demand
UAT_FREQ-882_How-One-Came-As-Was-Foretold-to-the-City-Of-Never WVEEFM: On-Demand
Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta. Executive Director Stephanie Cho (l) and Litigation Director Phi Nguyen (r)
Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta. Executive Director Stephanie Cho and Litigation Director Phi Nguyen WVEEFM: On-Demand
City Councilman Dickens on Gulch redevelopment. "A lot is at stake right now." WVEEFM: On-Demand
DNC Chair Tom Perez calls it "the most important election of our lifetime." WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes