Cardi B, in Slippers, Spits Some Brand New Bars on Instagram Video

Cardi's verse appears to set its sights on the press

December 19, 2018
Kyle McCann

At least from what we can tell, Cardi B has some new music in the works and is setting her sights on the press.

Earlier today, Cardi posted a video to her Instragram account showing the "Money" rapper spitting some lethal new bars, all while rocking some fuzzy slippers!

The verse is aimed at the media, which makes sense given Cardi's history of making headlines, including recently when she announced a split from Offset and all the drama that followed that. Anyway, check it out:

Meanwhile, less than a full month since it dropped, "Money" continues to be one of the winter's most listened to hip-hop tracks. The video alone is close to 70 million views on YouTube.

