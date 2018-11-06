Listen to H.E.R.'s Soulful "Could've Been" Featuring Bryson Tiller

Despite lacking the same level of fanfare of a Cardi B or an Ella Mai, H.E.R. has quietly grown into one the brightest young hip-hop and R&B stars out there today.

While the 21-year-old is perhaps best known for her guest spots, most notably on the Daniel Caesar track "Best Part" and Ella Mai's "Gut Feeling," her latest release could move her into a whole other category.

With an assist from Bryson Tiller, H.E.R. dropped the latest single from her I Used to Know Her: The Prelude EP, called "Could've Been." Make no mistake, Tiller adds a lot to the track, but it's H.E.R. who shines brightest. The deep, soulful song dives into a world anyone can relate to -- what could have been.

The male/female perspective of what shoulda, coulda, woulda been is beautifully played out by the two singer's exchanging emotional verses representing the thoughts we all have about what could have been.

Meanwhile, H.E.R. followed up her 2017 self-titled debut album back in August with the I Used to Know Her: The Prelude EP. Three months later, she dropped the I Used to Know Her: Part 2 EP.