Childish Gambino Surprises Crowd at Chance the Rapper's Open Mike

Glover performed his powerful hit "This Is America"

June 12, 2018
Kyle McCann
Childish Gambino (Donald Glover) / Chance The Rapper

USA Today / SIPA USA

While fans of both Childish Gambino and Chance the Rapper are eagerly awaiting the pair to release music together, we do have some video of the two sharing the stage!

Chance held an open mike event last night (June 11) in his hometown of Chicago. As he began talking to the crowd of mostly young people, this happened:

Gambino, a.k.a. Donald Glover, delivered his powerful "This Is America" to cheers and shock. 

While the two have worked together a bunch of times in the past, speculation intensified last year that the two would drop a joint mixtape. However, very few details about have been made available, other than both saying that it likely will happen.

Tags: 
Childish Gambino
Chance the Rapper
Donald Glover
This Is America