Did Rich The Kid Sign a 9-Year-Old to His Label?

Does this mean Lil Tay will be Rich Forever?

May 9, 2018
Kyle McCann
Rich the Kid attends the 2018 Tribeca Studios and MCM Sneak Preview Of Women's Hip Hop At Public Hotel (Public Arts) on April 24, 2018 in New York City.

Lars Niki/Getty Images for 2018 Tribeca Film Festival

We have reason to believe that Rich The Kid may have signed a 9-year-old internet sensation to his Rich Forever label.

We're not sure why, honestly, or if would greatly kill Kid's cred, or if it's all just a publicity thing. Either way, at least according to Instagram, Lil Tay has been spending some time flexin' with the "New Freezer" rapper lately. Check out the post below:    

#richthekid may be signing #liltay to #richforever . Good move or na?

A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on

This comes after previous posts on the self-proclaimed youngest flxer of the century's IG with the likes of Chief Keef and Lil Pump. Meanwhile, Tay also finds herself at the moment caught up in a bit of a beef with a couple other internet famous young women in Woah Vicky and Bhad Bhabie, a.k.a. Danielle Bregoli, a.k.a. "Cash Me Outside" girl.

Tags: 
Rich the Kid
Lil Tay