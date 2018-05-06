Donald Glover arrives at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Donald Glover Debuts Childish Gambino Song "This Is America"

The actor-slash-musician pulled double duty on SNL

May 6, 2018
Kyle McCann

Multi-talented actor-slash-singer Donald Glover pulled double duty on last night's SNL, both hosting and performing -- including the debut of two brand new Childish Gambino songs.

Glover debuted "This Is America," a powerful commentary on gun violence in America last night. Watch the official video below, which dropped just after Glover hit the SNL stagebut be warned: *it involves some violent, disturbing scenes.*

The song is Glover/Gambino's first since "Terrified" off 2016's GRAMMY-nominated "Awaken, My Love!" His other performance last night was, appropriately, a new track called “Saturday.”

Meanwhile, Glover also introduced the world to his rebooted Lando Calrissian character from the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story film hitting theaters May 25. Watch that skit below:

