GRAMMY Awards: Vote for Best R&B Song

Performed by newcomers and timeless talent, The GRAMMY Award for Best R&B Song recognizes the songwriters behind some of the hottest tracks of the last year. As we get closer to the big night, we want to hear from you on which song you think should win some GRAMMY gold. Will it be the classic touch of Miguel or Toni Braxton, or one of the leaders of the new school like Ella Mai or H.E.R.? Revisit the nominees below, then vote and make your voice heard.

Ella Mai - "Boo'd Up"

Songwriters: Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane

There may not have been a bigger R&B hit this last year than the debut single from British singer Ella Mai. Because the soulful and very real track became an instant hit nearly a year ago, the 24-year-old's self-titled, debut album which dropped eight months later in October, was met with an anticipation level that the R&B world hasn't seen in years.

Miguel featuring J. Cole and Salaam Remi - "Come Through and Chill"

Songwriters: Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi

Others may claim to be the Kings of R&B, but that would mean someone has to knock Miguel off the throne first. The bilingual GRAMMY winner's 2017 album War & Leisure featured a handful of straight hits, including the Platinum single "Sky Walker" and the spicy, sultry and, seductive "Come Through and Chill" with J. Cole.

Childish Gambino - "Feels Like Summer"

Songwriters: Donald Glover & Ludwig Göransson

It may be the end of an era for the Coachella headliner, but Childish Gambino, a.k.a. Donald Glover may end up going out on top. The musical alter-ego of Donald Glover will, perhaps, play his final show this April in the desert, but he may retire Childish Gambino with another GRAMMY thanks to the vibey, catchy, feel-good jam "Feels Like Summer."

H.E.R. - "Focus"

Songwriters: Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love

One of five GRAMMY nominations for the first-time GRAMMY nominee comes in a couple pretty prestigious category, including Album of the Year. Raw, emotional, and honest, "Focus" from H.E.R.'s self-titled 2017 album is one of two songs that could win an R&B GRAMMY this year.

Toni Braxton - "Long As I Live"

Songwriters: Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon

You don't reach double digit GRAMMY nominations without consistently delivering hits. The reigning queen of R&B, Toni Braxton, will look to defend her crown against a field of talented young singers/songwriters. The second single off Braxton's Sex & Cigarettes album, "Long As I Live," is nominated for a pair of GRAMMY Awards.

Now the choice is yours. Vote below to tell us who you think will win the GRAMMY for Best R&B Song, and be sure to see who wins as the 2019 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8pm.