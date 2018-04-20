Kanye West and Kid Cudi Team Up For NEW Group

The long history of collaboration between Kanye West and Kid Cudi will culminate this summer in a brand new group featuring the hip hop superstars.

Kanye unleashed a series of tweets confirming two big things in the works, including details on a new 7-track project we should get this summer and a new group with Kid Cudi called Kids See Ghost. The two will also drop an album together a week after Yeezy's solo project drops in June.

June 1st — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

me and Cudi album June 8th — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

Kanye also told his followers that Pusha T and Teyana Taylor will release new music very soon, May 25 and June 22 respectively.

While Ye and Mr. Solo Dolo have a long history of making good music, they also have a history of bickering and then back to being good and then bickering again. But, so do Kanye and JAY-Z... so who knows!?!?

Be sure to stick with us as we'll have more on new Kanye, new Kid Cudi, and new Kids See Ghost in the coming weeks and months.