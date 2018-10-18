Lil B Remixes Childish Gambino Hit 'This Is America' on New Mixtape

The BasedGod has 34 new tracks just for your ears

October 18, 2018
Kyle McCann
Lil B performs onstage during the 2018 Made In America Festival - Day 2 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 2, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Roc Nation

The BasedGod is back. Lil B just dropped a 34-track mixtape, which includes a remix of the Childish Gambino hit "This Is America."

Lil B unleashed Options overnight, it's his follow-up to Platinum Flame which dropped back in May. Among the 34 tracks is a "This Is America" remix called "This Is The BasedGod." It's track #11. Listen to the entire NSFW mixtape below:

The 34th and final song on Options is “My House,” a collaboration with Metro Boomin. Cop the full set by clicking here.

