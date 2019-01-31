Netflix Goes Nordic With Upcoming Icelandic Series 'The Valhalla Murders'

Just about three months ago, RADIO.COM reported that streaming giant Netflix was going all-in with five new German series set to be delivered to the U.S. throughout 2019.

That news came as Netflix was also ramping up its production in other parts of Europe, including Spain and France. In addition to Netflix clearly seeing that international content can work in the U.S., the company was also getting in front of regulations that require streaming companies to devote at least 30 percent of their catalog to European (local) content.

As it turns out, the trend appears now to be widening. Variety is reporting that Netflix has stepped up production in Scandinavia and stepped in to support an eight-part Icelandic crime series called The Valhalla Murders. The reported $6.3 million from Netflix gives it co-producing credit, as well giving the original production teams global distribution.

The series follows a police investigation into Iceland's first serial killer case. It's slated for release in Iceland at the end of this year, and could potentially make it onto the streaming platform around the same time.

Meanwhile, Netflix will stream a handful of Nordic shows this year, beginning with its first Swedish original, Quicksand, in April and Ragnarok, a Norwegian original, later this year.