Oscar Mayer is Accepting Applications for a Professional Wienermobile Driver

If you're stuck in a job you don't really love, boy have we got a tube of meat just for you!

Related: Get All the Details on Becoming a "Hotdogger"

Oscar Mayer is looking for a passionate foodie who's bun to run, uhhh, we mean born to run, sorry. Yup, the Chicago-based, 136-year-old purveyor of processed meat is in need of driver for their most famous none-edible product - the Wienermobile.

Your read that right, Oscar Mayer, a Kraft-Heinz company, needs a new "Hotdogger."

Do you dream in ketchup and mustard? You might be missing out on your next calling: to be an Oscar Mayer Hotdogger! Apply now for the opportunity to create memories you'll relish for a lifetime. Visit https://t.co/j6t6kbL2IO for more details. pic.twitter.com/aIWgs7rpdW — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) December 19, 2018

Now, before you march into your current bosses office and threaten to walk out in a trail of mustard and relish, here's what you'll be grilled on. The Hotdogger doesn't just drive, oh no. The Hotdogger will travel from coast-to-coast visiting servicemen and women, grocery stores, charity events, and much, much more. So, the ideal Hotdogger will need a bachelor's degree in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising, or marketing. After all, you aren't being hired just to be a person driving a giant replica of a summertime staple, you're a brand ambassador... traveling around in a giant, moving hot dog!

Of course, if you are interested in applying, you should also know that this is only a one year gig. But, you do get a competitive salary, benefits, clothing... oh, and a sweet company car.