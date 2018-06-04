Pusha T Releases a Track That Has Nothing To Do With Drake

Who saw this one comin'? Pusha T released a track that doesn't have anything to do with Drake!

Amid the beef between Drake and King Push, Pusha T has released a hot new album. Hopefully that hasn't gotten lost on hip-hop fans! And while the entire beef started from Daytona's lead single, "Infrared," the New York rapper last night dropped the audio video for his latest track, "If You Know You Know."

We don't actually think the song is a Drake diss -- but it's hard to tell now, everything could be a diss with these two.

For anyone not following the beef, it all started with "Infrared." The track brought up Drake's ghostwriting rumors. Drizzy replied with a diss track of his own, "Duppy Freestyle." That was met with Pusha's highly controversial "The Story of Adidon." That track supposedly called Drake out about having a secret baby. It's a wild ride with these two. Can't wait to see where it goes.