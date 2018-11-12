Listen to the New Sade Track From the Upcoming Film 'Widows'

Back in the summer we told about Sade reportedly being back in the studio. Well now we have an update... sort of.

While her latest release, "The Big Unknown" from the upcoming film Widows, is not the full-on album some of us were expecting, it is another Sade track we can get down with as we wait for a potential album in 2019.

The Steve McQueen-directed Widows stars a who's who of empowered females, including Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Cynthia Erivo, Elizabeth Debicki, making it fitting that Sade would attach herself. The film is slated for a November 16 release.

This isn't the first time the legendary singer has attached her one-of-a-kind voice to Hollywood. She contributed "Flower Of The Universe" to the soundtrack for the Ava DuVernay-directed movie A Wrinkle in Time.