Slim Jxmmi & Mike WiLL Made-It Give $100,000 to Recent High School Grads

They awarded $100,000 in scholarship money to students across the country

August 22, 2018
Kyle McCann
Mike Will Made It and Slim Jxmmi, of Rae Sremmurd attend Mike Will Made It celebrates his birthday and the release of 'Ransom 2' at a DTS Play-Fi Dine In Sound event at WOLF Restaurant LA on March 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Interscope

Bravo to Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi and hip-hop producer extraordinaire Mike WiLL Made-It for making life a little easier for a handful of lucky young teenagers.

The pair teamed up with Mike Will's Making Wishes Matter foundation to award $10,000 in college scholarships to 10 students across the country. The recent high school grads come from just about everywhere, including California, Georgia, Minnesota, and will be attending a wide range of schools, inlcuding Clark Atlanta, Clemson, San Diego State University and others.

Mission #1: “We strive to make an impact in our community by empowering the youth to discover their talents” #mwm #makingwishesmatter #mikewillmadeit #unclejxm #mikewillscholars #jxmmischolars #classof2018 #investinginourfuture #2018missionaccomplished✔️ @mikewillmadeit @unclejxm Thank you ----

A post shared by @ makingwishesmatter on

