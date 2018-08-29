Sneakerheads, Rejoice! The NBA is Changing Its Sneaker Policy

Attention "sneakerheads," the Association is changing the game this season.

The NBA is reportedly lifting its restrictions on players wearing colorful kicks. While this may seem like it isn't a big deal for the casual NBA fan, it is most certainly a big deal for the hundreds of thousands of fans of sneakers, especially those fans who closely pay attention to what styles the hoops stars are rockin'.

This is the first time in league history that the restrictions have been lifted for an entire season.

According to Sports Illustrated, players will be allowed to wear kicks of any color at any point in the 2018-2019 season. The only remaining restrictions will be on third-party logos and on any "sharp protruding objects or reflective elements" of the sneaker.