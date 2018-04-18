Swae Lee Clears Up Confusion Over Upcoming Album(s)

While we can't yet say that SR3MM will be Rae Sremmurd's biggest album to date, we can say for certain that it'll be the most ambitious project of their young careers.

The brothers from Mississippi are set to release their third studio album as a jam packed triple album, with one disc for Swae Lee (called Swaecation), another for Slim Jxmmy (called Jxmtro), and the third as the collective Rae Sremmurd.

Earlier this month we explained the project a little bit, but some of us are still confused when see tracks drop with odd combinations of artists and featured artists. For instance, both "Guatemala" and "Powerglide" have Swae, Slim, and Rae Sremmurd listed as the primary artists. But "Hurt to Look" has Swae as the primary artist and features Rae Sremmurd, while "Brxnks Truck" has Slim featuring Rae Sremmurd. See, it's all very confusing.

Luckily, Professor Swae shared a video breaking it all down on his Instagram. Take a look:

Yo, okay, we get it now. Thanks for the clarification!

We still don't when exactly the triple disc will drop, but we did find out that new music is on its way very, very soon.

New heat from Rae Sremmurd and Travis Scott dropping for you guys Friday -- — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@goSwaeLee) April 17, 2018

