André 3000 and Robert Pattinson Venture Into Space in 'High Life'

The film marks the ATLien's return to acting

October 16, 2018
Kyle McCann
Andre 3000, Andre Lauren Benjamin, Outkast. 2015 Film Independent Spirit Awards / Robert Pattinson at the Los Angeles Premiere of Magnolia's DAMSEL

Byron Purvis-AdMedia-SIPA USA / JC Olivera-SIPA USA

Looks like the ATLien is heading back into space. André 3000 is returning to acting alongside Twilight alum Robert Pattinson in the upcoming sci-fi thriller High Life. 

French filmmaker Claire Denis eerily directs the tale of a group of convicts who are tricked into a space voyage right into a black hole, all while be experimented on. Check out the trailer:

It's three-stacks' first acting role since his critically-acclaimed performance as Jimi Hendrix in the 2013 biopic Jimi: All Is by My Side.  

High Life will hit theaters next year.

Tags: 
Andre 3000
Robert Pattinson
High Life

Recent Podcast Audio
Beaten, Bruised, and Stabbed. Survivors open up about their abuse.  WVEEFM: On-Demand
NWS Meteorologist In Charge Keith Stellman WVEEFM: On-Demand
Richard Rose Talks GA Voter Registration Record Shattered WVEEFM: On-Demand
Candidate Carolyn Bordeaux Emphasizes Her Concerns with Healthcare WVEEFM: On-Demand
Fulton County's Rick Barron Talks About Important Dates for Voters WVEEFM: On-Demand
Civil Rights Activist Joe Beasley Talks About the Voter Suppression Lawsuit WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes