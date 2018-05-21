WATCH: Cardi B Drops Official Music Video for "Be Careful"

Hip-hop star Cardi B may be taking a break from performing, but that doesn't mean she's backing away from keeping fans happy!

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper just dropped the official video for her latest Invasion of Privacy single, "Be Careful." Check out the video now, which features Cardi as a blushing bride:

Unlike the relentless, cutting bars that we've come to expect from Cardi, "Be Careful" features a slower beat, smarter rhymes, and a little R&B swag from the New York rapper. A lot of people say the track is a warning of sorts about breaking a woman's heart.

Cardi has announced plans to take a break from performing to rest up for the birth of her daughter with Migos rapper Offset. She has told fans that she will return to the stage in fall, including her schuled tour with Bruno Mars.