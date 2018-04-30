WATCH: Ella Mai Gets "Boo'd Up" in New Music Video

There is a seemingly endless list of songs that detail those warm and fuzzy feelings of young love. However, the latest one we're listening to on the reg, "Boo'd Up" by newcomer Ella Mai, is quickly becoming our favorite.

The 23-year-old Brit manages to capture those anxious feelings with a fun, soulful jam about being, well, "Boo'd Up."

The single dropped late last year off Mai's third EP Ready. And now, this straight up jam finally has its own music video. Watch as Mai takes us on a date with boo to the amusement park:

Meanwhile, you can cop "Boo'd Up" by clicking right here.