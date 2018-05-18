WATCH: SZA and Donald Glover Explore the "Garden" in New Video

It's safe to say that just about everyone likes SZA, right? Well, as far as we can tell from her latest video, "Garden (Say It Like Dat)," Donald Glover a.k.a. Childish Gambino certainly does!

Watch as Glover plays SZA's love interest in this enchanting visual-fairytale of a music video:

Glover clearly took some time away from all his endeavors to appear in SZA's video. He's not only slated to star in the new Star Wars spinoff Solo: A Star Wars Story, hitting theaters May 25, but he also recently released a powerful new video for "This Is America" under his Childish Gambino moniker.

Meanwhile, SZA followed up her GRAMMY-nominated album Ctrl by linking up with Kendrick Lamar on "All the Stars" off the Black Panther soundtrack. So, it's safe to say that, yes, everyone likes SZA... including Lamar, Glover, and us!