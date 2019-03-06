Soulja Boy Drops "Rich & Whippin" Video Featuring Ray J

Could this be the start of a Soulja Boy comeback?

March 6, 2019
Kyle McCann

Over a decade ago Soulja Boy was sitting on top of the hip-hop world. Unfortunately, even though he has managed to maintain his status as a top-tier rapper, he just hasn't made it back to the top of that mountain since.

But 2019 could be the comeback year for the 28-year-old. Coming off a BET Social Verified Award (check out his acceptance speech below), plans to release a new album very, very soon, and a brand new track with Ray J, the new year seems to be starting off right for Soulja Boy.

It's not clear yet when the new Soulja Boy will drop, but we do know it'll feature the likes of Nicki Minaj, Swae Lee, A$AP Ferg and more.

