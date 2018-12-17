Teyana Taylor Recruits Wu-Tang for "Gonna Love Me" Remix

Let's all say thanks to Teyana Taylor for giving us some serious early 2000's vibes with her remix of "Gonna Love Me."

The R&B queen recruited some living legends to give her latest single a little love and nostalgia. The new remix features Wu-Tang Clan members Ghostface Killah, Method Man, and Raekwon living in the moment. Of course, by that we mean all three MCs, especially Meth, just sound better when they can get real with their rhymes.

"Gonna Love Me" was well-received when it dropped back in the summer. It's the first single off of K.T.S.E., Taylor's sophomore album, which was produced by Kanye West out in Wyoming.

The video shows Taylor and Ghost as a couple, struggling to make their relationship work. Back in November, Taylor shared a video for the song featuring her real life family including husband and current Sacramento King basketball player Iman Shumpert.