21 Savage Offers You Free Financial Advice

Whether you're broke, making it, or really out here living, 21 Savage has some important money-saving (and money making) tips for you to consider.

Savage is reportedly worth over $4 million and has amassed the wealth in just over 3 years. He might be onto something.

He gives you tips on how to be financially savvy, including what you should focus on, invest in, and do with your guap.

Check out 21 Savage's multiple money saving and money making tips below: