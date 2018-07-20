21 Savage Sings SZA, Ja Rule, R. Kelly, Sade

21 Savage was for sure feelin' himself, or maybe in his feelings, when he posted up some video of him singing SZA, Sade, Ja Rule, R. Kelly, SWV, and even Faith Evans.

Wherever his feelings were at, the man was certainly feeling soulful.

It almost seems like Savage was walking around his house jamming out to his favorite soul playlist and said: "let me put these on my story."

"Your Body's Callin," "I Cry," "The Weekend," "When U Cry," and "Soon As I Get Home," are a few of the songs he sang on his story.

Catch 21 Savage singing SZA, Ja Rule, SWV, R. Kelly, and more below: