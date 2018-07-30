24 Dollas Release The Heat On New "Lit X3"

You already know anytime Ty Dolla $ign and 24 Hrs step on a track it's about to be lit. Now, it's even more lit. (3x as lit, actually.)

24 Dollas just released their latest vibe, "Lit X3," and we dare you not to bounce.

It's their latest collaboration together since officially forming the collective group and dropping "Still Down." The pair has worked together multiple times before forming 24 Dollas on tracks like "Back Up," "Mind Games," and "What You Like."

Listen to the fresh new 24 Dollas track, "Lit X3" right here: