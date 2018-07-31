24Hrs Hops On "Juicy" New Track
The fresh sound was cooked up in Dr Maleek's kitchen
July 31, 2018
24Hrs just hopped on a brand new track from rapper and producer, Dr Maleek.
The new vibe sounds super "Juicy" and also happens to be the latest release from the rapper, following his song with fellow 24 Dollas rapper, Ty Dolla $ign, on "Lit X3."
Get a first listen to the fresh new track, here:
We also think this track sounds familiar... kind of like Chris Brown and Tyga's "Ayo:"