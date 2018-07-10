50 Cent vs. The Internet: Trollin' Deep

50 Cent, who's MySpace is still active, has been notoriously trolling multiple celebrities online recently and we're not sure why. No matter the reasoning, you need to get you hip!

In this week's round of 50 Cent vs. The Internet, 50 whips straight past the sweet-mannered "Candy Shop" to drop Floyd Mayweather, Jim Jones, Terry Crews, and Remy Ma off at the flaming-hot "Disco Inferno."

*DING DING*

Round 1: Floyd Mayweather

While it's pretty common knowledge that Floyd Mayweather didn't graduate high school, you can still let the man be proud that his own son has.

50, on the other hand, saw the opportunity to spark him and didn't hold back, coming at Floyd's illiteracy once again.

Round 2: Jim Jones

For whatever reason, rapper Jim Jones almost threw hands with a Jet Blue airline pilot and nearly had to be "escorted" off of the plane.

50 came directly at this man's neck:

Round 3: Terry Crews

Terry Crews recently made an announcement that he had been sexually assaulted when he first started his acting career in Hollywood.

50 Cent decided to make a joke of it and posted a since-deleted pic on Instagram mocking Crews' masculinity and situation. Watch Terry Crews' announcement below and see what 50 posted here.

Terry Crews shared his #MeToo story while testifying to the Senate about the Sexual Assault Survivor’s Bill Of Rights pic.twitter.com/DvVAjZPDre — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 27, 2018

Round 4: Remy Ma

Just a week ago, Remy and hubby Papoose renewed their vows and announced Ma's pregnancy, so 50 thought this would be the perfect time to slide in (obviously, what better time would there be?).

50 Cent play too much. Peek his comment on Remy Ma's IG. pic.twitter.com/X6GvEBBbio — Bremariah (@Bremariah692) July 9, 2018

Even though this P.I.M.P. later said there was no meaning behind the comment, Papoose did not hold back when going after 50.

We have a full list of 21 questions about what 50 is doing with his life currently, but primarily, "whose neck will he go after next?"